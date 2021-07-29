Second reason, the “leading me to believe.” Without details to say otherwise, I tend to see this also as a sin of immaturity, not cruelty. People who aren't sure what they feel about someone will go all in, because it's a fun way to find out. But it's without regard for the message the other person receives. So he tells you it's not working and breaks up, and to him it's a logical next step but to you it's, wha? A complete 180.