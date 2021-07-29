The president had just been elected to the Senate in December 1972 when he lost his first wife, Neilia Biden, and his 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a car crash. He refused to leave the hospital where his badly injured toddler sons Beau and Hunter Biden were being treated, and was sworn into office from their hospital room. He was also at Beau’s hospital bedside when he died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.