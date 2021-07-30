What made sense when you struck this deal with your husband made sense to someone who was fighting for life. You needed your husband’s support for creating a mother-in-law-free zone, and he rightly gave it to you. We can all appraise this situation now and say, “Wow, I can’t believe he still hung out with his family and you were okay with it” — but that’s because none of us is living the reality you were living in then. You did triage and secured the equivalent of emergency measures; he joined you in this effort not just as your husband, but also as the child raised by a bully in an environment created by a bully.