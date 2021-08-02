CDC researchers analyzed a recent coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts fueled by the delta variant and found good news and bad. The scientists discovered that three-quarters of the 469 people infected were fully vaccinated, a concerning finding that, in part, prompted the CDC to revise its mask guidance. But among all the cases, only five people were hospitalized (with four of them fully vaccinated), and there were no deaths, which demonstrates the efficacy of the vaccines and is a reminder that, as the researchers put it, “vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death.”