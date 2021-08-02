“You want to believe that people in charge will look out for you and protect you, but once you realize that’s not necessarily the case,” says Vinson,” there’s an awareness that it’s really on you to do that.” Biles learned that lesson in the most heinous of ways and has kept pressure on USA Gymnastics to accept responsibility for what happened on their watch. We want to believe that our children will be protected by schools, sports programs, neighborhood organizations, but knowing that they may not, the best thing we can do is equip our children with the courage to stand up.