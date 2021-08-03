Ryan Bani Tahmaseb, who directs a private elementary school library in Weston, Mas., says that if reading stamina is a goal, it needs to couple with a child’s reading interest. “I think we’re still trying to force kids to read books that are not about topics that they’re interested in,” he says. “This is not to say that kids can’t find a passion for books that are set in places or time periods that are different from their own, but I just think we’re not asking enough collectively what group of kids do I have right now? What are they interested in? Generally speaking, we don’t give them enough options.”