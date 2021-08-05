The strong social pressure in favor of neutering in the United States is in part a result of the work of humane societies and activists who have fought since the 1970s to reduce the population of unwanted dogs. That campaign has been a huge success. One study found that about 13.5 million cats and dogs were killed in 1973. Today, that number is about 1.5 million, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Although there is some debate about how much of a role widespread desexing played, experts say it probably saved lives.