More from Carolyn Hax

From the archive:

My girlfriend has elaborate ideas about proposals. I’m not sure I can live up to her fantasy.

I told my friend a secret and asked her not to tell anyone. She told two other friends within days.

Husband and wife fight over who should close the bathroom door

My husband wants to go on a mission trip and leave me alone with our five kids for a week

My brother won’t stop calling me by an old name I hate

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6. The summer 2021 Hootenanny will be Aug. 20. Submit stories here.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.

Show More