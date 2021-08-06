Keeping that secret meant maintaining separate Zoom backgrounds while co-working from each other’s apartments and signing onto the same work meetings. They had a system: If they were at Nicole’s house, Zack would Zoom from her backyard; at his place, she’d log on from his front patio. While dating a co-worker can be a professional and personal risk, to them, the stakes seemed low. “When the pandemic makes the world so complicated … why not just not let this be so hard?,“ Nicole says of her thinking at the time. “Logistically it was definitely easier, being in a virtual office. It would’ve been harder to maintain that level of secrecy if we were in an office,” Zack says. (They worked closely together as peers but were not required to disclose the relationship.)