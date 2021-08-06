Soon after, Leo Trottier, another cognitive scientist in San Diego, co-founded FluentPet, a company that makes the buttons so that other dogs can use them, too. (Button sets retail for $30 to $200.) Trottier sought Rossano’s help with a citizen science research project open to the public, soliciting information from thousands of pet owners trying to teach this skill to their dogs (and occasionally, cats). Rossano agreed to collaborate with the company on a broader three-phase study. FluentPet is involved in data collection, but Rossano’s Comparative Cognition Lab will do independent research and publish the results. Rossano said that he and his team are not being paid by FluentPet, and that if the results indicate that merely a few dogs have learned a really cool party trick but not some semblance of language, that would be “perfectly acceptable from a scientific perspective.”