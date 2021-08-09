Our kids’ reactions matched their personalities. My youngest, 5, was very matter-of-fact. “So, Riley is dead?” he asked a few times, before moving on to play with his toys. My 7-year-old daughter was heartbroken. She had taken on the role of Riley’s caregiver during the pandemic, helping to feed her and let her outside. My oldest son, 9, was angry. At me for taking Riley to the bus stop to begin with, at the veterinarians for not saving her and at his brother for his youthful obliviousness.