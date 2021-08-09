My impulse to give what amounted to an info dump isn’t unique to me, nor does it happen only with athletics. I’ve experienced the other side of the coin in my work directing theater. I see it when new students audition for a play. Parents frequently want to let me know just how much their child loves theater or singing, how much they’ve performed, sometimes mentioning the shows they’ve done or the people with whom they have studied.
I don’t object to this. Parents are trusting me with their child, and these explanations are often efforts to connect. I understand how vulnerable parents feel when a child’s starting at a new place, whether it’s a school, team or league. It’s especially natural for parents to want their child to continue something they love without interruption or disruption to their identity. That was part of my impulse to give the coach an info dump: I want my son to find his place and people quickly at his new school.
However, I’ve realized that I’ll serve my son best by allowing him to find his place organically, without my efforts to accelerate it. My urge to orchestrate things may actually draw negative attention, coming across as interference. At best, it’s unlikely to yield desirable results. Nothing I say will get him more playing time, a better position or help the coach see how much he loves the game. Leaders base those decisions on their own evaluations, not on parental endorsements
It’s uncomfortable knowing I can’t act on my son’s behalf. But if he’s going to become an independent adult, he’ll have to learn how to begin well, develop relationships and build a reputation without me. It’s good for both of us to practice that now.
To that end, here are a few suggestions, some lessons I’ve learned from my work. For the sake of simplicity, I’ll use the term “leader” to refer to coaches, directors, teachers, etc.
Show, don’t tell. Your child’s work, skill, commitment, attitude and kindness will be louder and more persuasive than the most detailed résumé or eloquent recommendation. There’s something empowering about trusting your child’s talent and work to speak for itself. It’s also better than potentially overselling.
Years ago, a new student’s parent repeatedly told me how gifted he was, how much he loved performing, how long he’d studied with a particular coach and so on. It felt over-the-top and, worse, created an unrealistic expectation. The child auditioned and was fine, no worse than many peers, but certainly not the prodigy that had been communicated. The reality suffered by comparison.
Trust the leader. Evaluating and placing people is the essence of a leader’s job, and they may not welcome incursions, especially from someone they don’t know. Discovering talent is an exciting part of what they do. Allowing this to happen organically may help them invest in guiding your child.
Of course, talent doesn’t always translate into lead roles, preferred playing time or other attention. A leader must think of the entire team, production, season and the viability of a program. If we’re fortunate, our child gets to be part of that larger whole. To parents, our child is always the star, but sometimes they’ll need to play a supporting role. Leaders and teams exist to help children get better, not to simply expand their cheering section.
When leaders make decisions we don’t like, it’s useful to remember that any leader with even a year or two of experience will have worked with more participants at a given age or level than even informed parents.
Be conscientious. It seems cliche, but hard work and a positive attitude will help your child stand out. Leaders quickly notice people who respond to requests, follow rules, do extra preparation and help others. They see who brings positive energy. Leaders also perceive which parents read emails, pay attention to policies, and are engaged and supportive. Following proper procedure and not asking for exceptions can make a big difference.
Remember that leaders are human. Occasional words of appreciation or support can go a long way. On the other hand, beware of being what I call an Alexa parent: someone who simply sends out orders or requests. This is common among today’s busy parents, especially when communicating via text message and email.
Don’t name-drop. If you are asked to provide some kind of résumé or history, that is entirely appropriate. Otherwise, don’t fall into the trap of talking about your former organization. This can seem both provincial and patronizing, potentially alienating those in your new place.
This is a big country, so unless a child has practiced with a nationally known person or program, it’s unlikely that a leader will recognize the name. Even if they do, it’s not necessarily something they can act upon, as they can’t make decisions based on what someone else thinks.
Experience before evaluating. It’s generally wise to experience a full cycle, production or season before making judgments or comparisons. Be cautious when sharing your opinions. You may intend suggestions or feedback to be helpful, but you risk coming off as condescending.
Be wary of applying value judgments to preferences. For example, perhaps the program you came from valued winning competitions and awards, while your new program values having as many students as possible participate. You may prefer one approach, but that doesn’t make one better than the other. Advocating for change simply based on your preferences can be risky, especially before you have fully experienced a program.
Trust the process. In high school, I was a big theatrical fish in a tiny pond. When I started college, I was simply one of many theater majors, no longer unique. There I was polishing shoes backstage instead of designing costumes, taking freshman survey classes instead of directing plays. A key part of my identity had vanished. But that identity was based on being one-of-a-kind in a small town. It felt good but wasn’t going to help me grow.
Not long after I started college, my grandfather asked if they had discovered my brilliance yet. I answered with a rueful, “No!” I’ll always love him for thinking I was brilliant, but the university’s goal was different. Grandpa’s job was to love and celebrate me. The university wanted to make me better.
The theater department had recognized my potential when they admitted me, immersing me in a program designed to develop professionals. Starting over meant I learned new ways of doing things and was able to fill in gaps in my knowledge and experience.
Your child developed skills, cultivated relationships and built their current place in their chosen activity bit by bit. It all came one practice, one performance, one lesson at a time. Their choices, commitment and talent allowed it to happen once, and the same thing can happen again.
Braden Bell is a dad, grandfather, teacher, writer and director from Nashville. The author of seven novels, he blogs and writes a newsletter with reflections about parenting adolescents. He’s on Twitter @bradenbellcom.
Join our discussion group here to talk about parenting and work. You can sign up here for the On Parenting newsletter.
More reading: