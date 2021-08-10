Thierry, a 51 year-old single mother, is one of 57 Democratic legislators from Texas who made history in July when they fled to Washington to break quorum and block passage of a new set of voting restrictions introduced by Texas’s Republican-held House. They are almost all women and people of color, which means much of the Black, Latino and Asian American membership of the legislature was gone in an instant. To break quorum, enough of them must stay out of the House chamber — and avoid being compelled to go back, usually by leaving the state — so they can deny Republicans the minimum number of legislators required to conduct business.
This marks the start of their fifth week in self-imposed exile, most spent as fugitives in a midpriced hotel in downtown D.C. in the middle of the summer, with no set return date and little hope they’ll permanently block the Republican legislation. As glamorous as fleeing to Washington might sound, the Democrats say they’ve been in a never-ending, anxiety-inducing “Up in the Air” kind of limbo, living out of suitcases, taking daily coronavirus tests and so worried about getting caught on camera not appearing serious that they’ve decided as a group to abstain from using the hotel pool and try to blend into the city by only going out in groups of four or five.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has threatened to arrest runaway lawmakers found hiding in the state, a warning recently weakened by an Austin judge who signed a temporary restraining order preventing their arrest, but still taken seriously by the Democrats. By the weekend, the delegation had decided to keep a core group of 26 members in the District as “an active presence” working with Congress on federal voting rights legislation, according to a statement. Many have moved to undisclosed locations, where they can continue to evade returning to the House chamber.
Thierry’s daughter, Klaire, got the idea for her disguise after watching a video of a state trooper and a staff member for the sergeant-at-arms show up to Thierry’s capitol office to take her into custody. (Thierry was already on a plane to the District.) It “felt so overwhelming and disheartening,” Thierry says, to realize that her daughter thinks the only way she’d get to see her mom again is as a fugitive.
More than a dozen Republican-led state legislatures across the country have successfully adopted new voting restrictions. Democrats in those states protested too. But none have made a chess move as dramatic or splashy as the runaway Texas lawmakers.
Coming to Washington was obviously strategic. It’s where the cameras are. They’re lobbying for a federal voting rights law that would supersede anything passed at the state level, and have secured meetings with high-level party leaders, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Vice President Harris. Five buses full of faith leaders from Texas came to show their support, as did more than 100 lawmakers from 20 other states, who say they’re taking inspiration from the Texas Democrats to fight their own battles at home. A group of Maryland supporters that included state and local elected officials held a tribute in their honor and gave them a standing ovation.
But many of the Texas lawmakers don’t know their way around Washington, neither the city nor the politics. Almost all of them work full-time jobs, since being a legislator only pays $600 a month. They’re real estate agents, lawyers, stay-at-home moms, educators, insurance salesmen, gym franchise owners and funeral home directors all facing a dramatic loss of income that’s getting worse as the exile continues. “We’re not important people in any stretch of the imagination,” says Rep. Gene Wu (Houston), a lawyer. “We’re low-level officials in the minority party in a giant red state. For the most part, nobody cares what we have to say. I’m still in shock that so many people around the nation are watching us.”
Despite former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and all the work done to try to turn Texas purple, Democrats have been shut out of power for a generation, and have taken dramatic action before, only to get flattened. The last big quorum break was in 2003, when Democrats fled to Oklahoma for a few days, then New Mexico for over a month to try to stop a gerrymandered redistricting plan, and ended with the law passing anyway. The fugitive Democrats actually broke quorum once already this year, for a few hours on May 30, when they walked off the House floor to block these very same voting restrictions. Abbott simply called a new 30-day special session to pass them — leading to the latest exodus of Democratic lawmakers.
Quick federal action doesn’t seem likely. Washington is focused on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, and the House just left for its August recess. That means Congress may not move on voting rights legislation until September.
So, they’re in the doldrums, holed up at the Washington Plaza Hotel, which was specifically chosen by their advance team because it didn’t seem extravagant, according to Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (San Antonio). Their days start at 7:30 a.m., when they’re given an itinerary, which might include Zoom meetings or piling into a bus to attend a voting rights rally.
At 8 a.m. they report for a coronavirus test, a necessity after six of them contracted breakthrough cases within a few days of arriving in D.C. and had to quarantine for 10 days. They usually eat breakfast and lunch together and have a daily caucus meeting in a hidden, windowless conference room. After the covid outbreak, their in-person meetings on Capitol Hill have become less and less frequent, so they often just attend Zoom meetings in their hotel rooms. When done with work in Washington, they turn to constituent services back home or their actual jobs that pay the bills.
Republicans have accused them of treating the exile as a vacation or booze cruise. It didn’t help that some Democrats were photographed with a carton of Miller Lite on a bus when they left. And it didn’t help that for a number days, the caucus was unable to confirm the location of two members, Jessica González and Julie Johnson, both from Dallas. They showed up to all their Zooms, colleagues said, but, according to the Texas Tribune, they were vacationing in Portugal with their respective fiancee and wife, using nonrefundable tickets for a trip they’d been planning for a year and a half.
“Wow, just wow,” tweeted state Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress), saying he’d canceled his family’s vacation to Grand Teton National Park after Democrats first broke quorum in May. “Texas deserves better than this.”
Johnson, in a statement to the Post, said she is committed to denying quorum, but did not confirm or deny her location: “Many members have supported the quorum break from various locations.” A representative for González did not respond.
Still, last Friday at midnight, the caucus celebrated a victory: The special session ended without passage of the voting restrictions. But Abbott had already announced another 30-day special session that would convene the very next day and said he would call as many as it takes.
“It’s Groundhog Day,” says Rep. Celia Israel (Austin). “Here we go again.”
It’s summer in D.C. and they can’t even use the pool.
That big, outdoor stretch of aqua is one of the defining features (maybe the only one) of their hotel. But it’s also ground level, easily seen from the street. Protesters were camped out there the first few days of their arrival. The Democrats say they’ve spotted Republican trackers following and videotaping them.
So as a group, they discussed it and decided to avoid the water.
“We’ve chosen to stay away from the pool,” says Rep. Ron Reynolds, the first African-American state elected official in Fort Bend County since Reconstruction. “We can’t have anyone out there enjoying food or laying out there tanning because that would change the narrative.” (Getting arrested, though, which Reynolds did last week while praying for voting rights in front of the Supreme Court with U.S. Rep. Al Green [D-Tex.], is okay. “That was intentional good trouble,” he says.)
“No pool fun” is the same rule they had when Democrats broke quorum in 2003, said Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (Austin), who was a freshman legislator back then. “We don’t want to give them anything to make it seem this isn’t serious business for us,” he says.
One of the key selling points of the hotel is that it has no lobby bar, says Martinez-Fischer, making it harder for anyone to spot them relaxing. Although Wu says there was an impromptu dance party in a hotel room one night with music on a Bluetooth speaker and some representatives playing cards. “Things are hard enough,” he says. “We’re not in a prison. That’s the whole point of being in D.C. — is so that we’re not in a jail. And for the sake of my own sanity, I’m going to take self-care.”
While Democrats from liberal cities have received near-universal praise for absconding to Washington, those from conservative areas are fighting a battle of perception at home.
Rep. Rhetta Bowers, who is Black and moved to Dallas after growing up in Houston, is one of 12 Democrats who flipped her district from red to blue in 2018. Every day, Bowers says, she receives hateful messages on social media and nasty phone messages. They say things like, “go back to the cesspool of Houston where you’re from,” she says. When her colleagues contracted the coronavirus, she says, people “were wishing that you had covid so you would die” — which was particularly upsetting because Bowers and much of her family did get the coronavirus in December 2020.
It took two weeks in D.C. for her to find a way to allow the insults wash over her. She attended church online, spent time with family and old friends in the District, and took long walks by the Lincoln Memorial with her colleagues. Outings to drop off her laundry at a wash-and-fold and peek into stores on weekends are her self-care, she says.
And one day — just one day — she went outside to sit by the pool, as she’d noticed one other colleague doing. She needed to be outside, to get a change of view if she had any hope of coping. She was nervous about being photographed, or even wearing a T-shirt that clearly identified her as a Texas Democrat, but also, she says, “I can tell you, at that point, I really didn’t care.”
When those 57 Democrats packed one bag each and fled the state on July 12, it was with less than 24 hours notice. They’d hired two charter planes, paid for by the Texas House Democratic Caucus, to evade detection. Their stay, which Rep. Armando Walle (Houston) told NBC News would cost $1.5 million and uses no taxpayer money, is being floated by political contributions and members’ personal credit cards, with big fundraising pushes from the NAACP and O’Rourke’s voting rights group, Powered by People. Even Willie Nelson gave $5,000 to the cause.
The fugitive Democrats say they have missed birthdays, anniversaries, funerals and precious time with small children, college-bound teenagers or aging parents.
Bowers said last week she asked a colleague what the best thing about Washington has been for him, and he told her it was FaceTiming with his wife. She’s vowed to spend more time with him.
On the job front, Wu (one of only two Asian Democratic state representatives in the Texas) is a lawyer for juvenile delinquents and kids in foster care. He can’t move forward on certain cases because the paperwork has to be filed physically, and worries he’ll lose so much work he’ll miss his mortgage payment. “So it means that I can’t do what I need to do for the kids that I’m representing,” he says. “They’re just going to have to be patient and wait until I get back.”
On the home front, he’s missing a summer with his two boys, ages 5 and 7, “which is the best time,” Wu says. Wu had been sitting with the 5-year-old as he read a book by himself every night; now he’s worried he’ll fall behind.
Other members, Wu says, have talked about how “their kids have started having some behavioral issues because of their absence.”
During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett a couple days after they got to Washington, Israel found herself getting choked up as she spoke. It was the night before her birthday, which was also supposed to be her wedding day. And her friends and partner of 26 years, Celinda Garza, were at a nail salon in Austin, having her bachelorette party without her.
They had planned to get married on the Texas House floor, just six years after Israel had been a part of making same-sex marriage legal on that very same chamber. The symbolism was exciting. “It was a big deal,” Israel says. “You know, I’m a 57-year-old lesbian, proud Texan, and I’ve had a lot of friends get married that are in lesbian, gay couples and they flew to different places around the country as gay marriage became legal. But I was determined that I was going to get married in Texas. It’s a matter of pride.”
When one of their friends, Rep. Gina Hinojosa, started throwing out ideas for ways they could get married in D.C., and even suggested she could ask Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to officiate, “I used an expletive and I said no,” Israel says. “I said, ‘I don’t care if it’s Pope Francis who’s gonna marry us in D.C. We’re going to get married in Texas.’ ”
Israel was also one of the six members who contracted the coronavirus — something she found out two days after her birthday (which, again, was supposed to be her wedding day).
Some of the fugitive Democrats say the time away from home has allowed them to bond and build closer friendships with each other. But they are concerned that the second special session, and the uncertainty that it brings, may lead to fractures.
Already, they had one member, Rep. Philip Cortez (San Antonio), head back to Austin, saying he was going to try to negotiate with Republicans. After an outcry from his shocked colleagues, and what Cortez said were unproductive talks, he headed back to Washington. Upon which Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) issued a civil warrant for his arrest.
“We’re all making big sacrifices,” Hinojosa says about Cortez, “so any kind of betrayal is a betrayal of everybody.”
A few members have also quietly gone to Texas to take care of family or business matters and then returned to D.C., risking arrest each time. And then there were the errant vacationers in Portugal. “It’s hard to corral 57 Democrats around anything,” Israel says.
Fifty-one of the state’s Democratic lawmakers must stay away to continue to deprive Republicans of the quorum they need to take up the voting legislation.
The Texas Black Legislative Caucus voted last week to continue to break quorum, says Thierry, whose grandmother paid poll taxes and whose mother had milkshakes poured on her head during sit-ins at the Woolworth’s lunch counter.
But it’s unclear how many others will stay away. Two of the original 57 lawmakers returned to the House floor over the weekend.
It may be that Abbott succeeds in grinding them down, particularly as Democrats from conservative districts or in competitive House races start feeling the pressure. “He probably will,” Wu says. “If I was a betting man, I would say that, yeah, Abbott’s probably going to win.”
At least when he does, it will make national headlines. Which is perhaps the only realistic victory the Democrats can hope for.