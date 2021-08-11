We want this comment section to be welcoming to as many people as possible. It is important to us that the conversation in the comment section is inclusive, insightful and civil. In addition to removing off-topic comments, the moderation team will continue to enforce our community rules. Personal attacks on other commenters, letter writers or Washington Post staff are not allowed. You can read our community rules here.
We will post a notice to the top of the Hax comment section explaining this change. After Aug. 16, any off-topic comments will be removed by our moderators. If users continue to post off-topic comments, the moderation team will suspend them and also review their comments more closely. If users continue to post off-topic comments even after a suspension, the moderation team will enforce these rules with bans.
If you want to submit feedback about the change, please do so in this form.