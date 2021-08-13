Although there's a small chance the dates won't overlap, my feelings are very hurt that such a close friend would prioritize a concert just because she goes every year. No tickets have been purchased and the other girls could go without her.
I’m trying not to take it personally and realize she’s an adult who can do what she pleases, but I’m not sure how to speak with her about it or if I even should. Let it go and enjoy being surrounded by the people who do want to be there for us? Or give her the old, “I’m not mad, I’m just really disappointed"? I don’t want friction between us, but it feels a little disingenuous to pretend it’s not a big deal.
— Not-Bridezilla
Not-Bridezilla: I agree. It is a big deal to you, so the honest thing is to treat it as one.
That doesn't mean you have to introduce friction. Since that's usually a byproduct of anger and misunderstanding, you can try to preempt it by remaining calm and direct: “I am hurt you're choosing the concert.” You can follow that up with the next section of the truth, whatever that may be: “I plan to get over it and I still value our friendship, but right now it really hurts”; or, “Obviously you're an adult who can do what she wants, and I'm glad you told me upfront, but I'm struggling with it”; or, “Do we just see the significance of this differently?"; or ____. Fairly or not, people's reverence for weddings tends to be inversely proportional to their number.
Whatever she's thinking, you make it easier for her to share with you by being transparent with her.
By the way — I almost didn’t answer this to avoid touching off a commentariat argument about concert vs. wedding. While I lean one way over the other, I think both are secondary to the ideal choice: the one two friends come to when they’re true to themselves and their friendship. Congrats and good luck.
Hello, Carolyn: I am a 69-year-old widow after 35 years of happy marriage, in a four-year relationship with a three-times divorced 76-year-old man. He is fun, energetic and boyish. I love those traits.
The problem is I frequently just feel “bad” around him. He blatantly flirts with other women in front of me, chides me in public and has little empathy. If I address these issues he becomes very defensive and says I am ruining his day.
My friends tell me I shouldn’t put up with him. It’s hard for me to do the leave-or-stay math.
— In a Quandary
In a Quandary: Choose one from Column A:
· “Little empathy"? Leave.
· “Frequently” feel “bad"? Leave.
· He can “chide” you in public, but you can’t question his behavior without “ruining his day"? Leave.
And hug your friends, because they’re right.