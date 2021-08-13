In an unpublished draft of Cuomo’s book, reviewed by The Post, the governor wrote several pages about de Blasio, even unfavorably comparing him to former president Donald Trump, but he was persuaded by advisers to remove them from the final draft. “In this pandemic Trump and de Blasio [were] ironically the same personality from different ends of the political spectrum,” Cuomo wrote. “However, as de Blasio is ultimately irrelevant because he has no legal authority and no confidence from the people he is just annoying and counterproductive. Trump is a serious threat.” The draft was titled “MDR edits,” for Melissa DeRosa edits. DeRosa, who was Cuomo’s top aide, resigned Sunday.