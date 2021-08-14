He was in weekly therapy, but I didn't see any evidence of it.
We had been such great friends that I was thoroughly convinced that we were going to spend the rest of our lives together. When I finally realized what was happening, and he had for the nth time refused to see things from my point of view, I ended things. Which was also the first point he apologized for some cruel things he said.
Now, over a year later, I still am burdened with whether I did the right thing. Should I have waited it out? He was in therapy. As a friend, he was wonderful. It might have taken him a while, but I think eventually he would have been a loving husband.
Or am I being delusional? Is it just normal to grieve this long for something that only kinda sorta happened?
— Ended Love
Ended Love: When he started acting like a loving partner, that would have been when it was reasonable to envision him as an eventual loving husband.
People are who they are, and the only promise of change is the change itself. You made the only healthy decision his behavior allowed you to make.
Dear Carolyn: Despite all the amazing things people out there did for one another, and regular “good news” reports on TV and online, I have really started to dislike people. All people. Everywhere. It seems like for every medical professional sacrificing their time and safety for the greater good, there were four morons screaming or spitting or shooting at people over masks. For every reasonable guideline to help me protect my kids and elderly dad, there was a cabal of idiots protesting against them with guns. I saw these reports of insanity and thought it might not be so bad for the virus to take a few people out.
I don’t want to be this person. Did I get covid in my soul?
— Upset With Me
Upset With Me: Have the thoughts, see them, understand they’re irrational inner howls, and then allow your rational self to dismiss them.
Two screaming ignoramuses make news in a way 20,000 decent people rarely will, so of course the screaming ignorami are disproportionately represented on your mental screen. This is why unplugging is an important element of mental health management. Get your news from written sources, or sources that don’t even have viral video of raging ignoramuses on their menus. Watch “The Social Dilemma” to learn how social media pulls all your levers, so you can also learn how best to leave those levers unpulled. Go news-free for a few days, too, as needed; someone can update you if anything relevant happens.
Do these things to help yourself unclench in the near term, and over time to get your humanity back. Immerse yourself in tangible things in your own backyard, neighborhood, town square. Even if you’re eventually called upon for more public things, you’ll be better for having gotten some rest.