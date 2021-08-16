From the archive:

My wife wants to have kids but I keep pushing her away because I’m hung up on my affair partner

My fiance and I want to get married before the wedding. I’m concerned about telling my parents.

I’m avoiding seeing family and friends because I gained weight

She said she started dating someone else because I didn’t text enough

I told my friend I think her husband is gay but she hasn’t mentioned it since. How do I bring it up again?

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is the summer 2021 Hootenanny on Aug. 20. Submit stories here.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.

Show More