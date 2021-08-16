However, I’m frustrated that I seem more panicked about this than he does! I know I express concern differently and more visibly than he usually does. How do I calmly encourage, display gracious empathy and weather this stress out?
— Panicked
Panicked: I’m sorry you have this new stress in your life.
I think your answer is kind of in your question. You are panicking, he is apparently not panicking — to the same extent at least. So it seems unlikely and therefore unrealistic to expect that you can travel all the way from the panicky end of the spectrum to the supportive end, far enough to be the one providing support to someone who's already calm.
A more realistic target is for you to coax yourself toward his level of calm, at least to start. And to make sure he's not on the receiving end of your anxiety as you work your way there. If you have someone you can confide in outside the marriage, who will keep your confidence and not dump it back on your husband, then that would be ideal.
Even some alone time to walk it off and talk yourself through it would be better than bringing your anxiety to him.
If called upon to be supportive when you don’t feel up to that inside, keep it simple and big-picture. Reflect back whatever feeling he’s admitting to — “Yes, you’re scared/angry/frustrated, I hear you” — and then put your arms around him literally or figuratively. “I’m scared/angry/frustrated, too. I also believe in you and I believe in us. We will find a way through this together.”
Re: Husband not panicking: He may think that he’s obliged to be stoic here; he may be afraid that if he displays panic, she’ll just feel even more out of control.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: True, nice catch. All the more reason for the letter-writer to “dump out” stress on someone other than the husband per Ring Theory, a method I’m happy to recommend again.
Dear Carolyn: My close guy friend (I’m a woman) often makes self-deprecating jokes to me about how fat or ugly he is. If this were a female friend, I would reflexively respond with reassurance, and would long ago have said, “I don’t think you’re ugly and I don’t like hearing you say that.” But that feels awkward here — I don’t want to sound like I’m coming on to him. (We’re both married.) Should I just keep playing it off?
— Awkward
Awkward: Two to have handy: “Why so tough on yourself,” and, “Please don’t talk to my friend like that.”
It’s his journey, for lack of a less nauseating expression, but it’s also okay for you to make it clear you’re not taking part in whatever feedback he’s looking for. To that end, you can also just say, “Stop.”