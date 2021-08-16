While he was touring schools as a motivational speaker and taking college classes as a communication major, Borner said, he kept in mind what he had told doctors after his spinal cord injury. His doctor at the Baylor Scott & White Health Institute for Rehabilitation had asked Borner whether he had seen an exoskeleton suit before and whether he’d be interested in trying it out. He had only seen such a device on YouTube but agreed that it was worth a try if it meant possibly walking again.