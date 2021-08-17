My stepdaughter was aware he wasn't working, but didn't know the details. She started majoring in a field that she doesn't love but would pay the bills, because that is what her dad would want her to do (he was pretty clear about that, much to my chagrin. I only found out she wasn't happy in it after he died).
She has clear skills and passion in another field, which is stable, but not as lucrative. She isn't one to care about money — she's super frugal. Anyway, I've implored her to consider doing what she loves. I know she wants to change but she says she hears her dad's voice in her head telling her to do what he wanted and so she pulls back.
I can’t seem to let this go. Do I tell her how miserable and wrong he was in his thinking? Do I just leave it alone and let her push through this? It isn’t too late to change, and paying for more college is something we, as a family, can afford (I’ve told her this). I feel like I’m fighting a ghost and he’s not fighting fair.
— Fighting a Ghost
Fighting a Ghost: Two things.
First, this is ultimately something she will have to work out, and if she chooses the wrong path, who knows — it could take her indirectly to an unknown third path that’s better than either of the two she’s considering now. Or what you both see as the unloved path could prove perfect for her in the end. Or whatever else. So please disabuse yourself of any black-and-white notions of how this will turn out, and lift the responsibility for her well-being off your shoulders accordingly.
Second, you have some direct knowledge that you have reason to believe would help your stepdaughter make an informed decision. That, you can share responsibly, even now after you’ve kept quiet for a while. Simply say you’re troubled by her leaning so heavily on her dad’s philosophy when he himself wasn’t happy with where it took him — it’s what he felt he had to do, not what he wanted to do. Then say with that off your chest you will butt out from here and ever after, and be supportive no matter what she decides.
Then do exactly that.
Re: Stepmom: You are so kind to think of what’s best for your stepdaughter! I wish you’d been my stepmom. What matters to her most is that you’re supportive of her — maybe this means she completes her degree now, but if she realizes later she wants to switch, you can support her then too.
— Anonymous