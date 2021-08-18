Latest: The United States and other countries operated military evacuation flights from Afghanistan into Wednesday, though not all those seeking to leave the country were able to reach Kabul airport. The Taliban erected checkpoints throughout the capital and near the airport’s entrance, beating some Afghans who attempted to cross and intimidating others, according to reports and an eyewitness account.

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani surfaced in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the Persian Gulf nation’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. In a video streamed on his official Facebook page, Ghani denied fleeing the country with huge sums of cash.

