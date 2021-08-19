From the archive:

I think my daughter-in-law is pretending to be shy to avoid me and my husband

The woman I’m dating told me she was involved in an affair for years. What should I do?

My mother won’t stop bringing up my weight. We’ve been at war over it since I was a child.

I’m thinking about breaking up with my girlfriend over her eating habits

My parents gave me Grandma’s china. Would it be bad to sell it?

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is the summer 2021 Hootenanny on Aug. 20. Submit stories here.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.