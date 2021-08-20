Would you agree? Or do you think keeping them unencumbered by the details would be better for them?
— Tense
Tense: “Unencumbered” doesn’t seem like an option.
And I won’t weigh in on sharing “details” without knowing what they are. Yikes.
You (both, ideally) can name the tension without naming its source, though. “Your mom and I have a complicated disagreement, and let it spill over. I’m sorry about that. We’re talking, though, and working on it, and this will pass.”
That statement hits a lot of important points. It treats your sons not as bystanders but as the family stakeholders they are. Where they’re now probably filling in the blanks with worst-case scenarios, it offers assurance that not all problems are disasters. It models (albeit imperfectly) how to handle such problems — by talking about them and working through them even when it gets messy. It shows you’re imperfect, but also big enough to admit fault. It says you’re mindful of their well-being.
It’s also careful. “This will pass” is a big place with fuzzy borders, so it’s low risk as a pledge.
Still, no assurance absolves you of your duty to stop fighting, and “simply try[ing]” isn’t enough. You need to do better. Because you’re stuck and especially since you’re rattling the kid(s), relocate your arguments to a counselor’s office. Shop around for someone you both feel comfortable engaging as your referee, and commit to fixing this, whatever it takes.
Meaning: Both of you decide a solution is better than no solution, because the result of not solving this is a recurring argument that destabilizes your kids’ home. If you can’t live together without fighting, and you can’t make the concession that would stop the fighting — either of you, whatever it is — then you can’t live together. Plant that flag to stay focused, and get (back) to work toward brokering peace.
Hi, Carolyn: My plan to have a baby fell apart, and I am actually quite okay with the situation. My life is enjoyable as-is. But I was my mom’s only shot at grandparenthood. She’s never pressured me but I know she is sad and it’s breaking my heart a little. She’s a sweetheart and would be a wonderful grandma.
I want to apologize but also don’t feel like an apology is what is required? Any tips for dealing with this sadness?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: You seem lovely, too, and thoughtful. And you’re right, an apology for just living your life doesn’t fit. So tell her the truth: “I know you’re sad. If there were something I could do to fix that besides having a baby, then I would do it. You’d be a wonderful grandma.” Just caring will do.