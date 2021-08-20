Stixrud says that one of the wisest things he has heard about adolescents is that “Every day, when they come home from school, you can see who they’re deciding to be.” Here, they give advice on helping your child to become who they really are. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
How has the pandemic affected kids’ motivation and stress tolerance, and how should parents pivot to deal with their teens?
WS: The kids who are introverted, hated getting up for the bus — for a lot of kids it’s been a pretty good thing for them and for their families. Nationally, you see a significant increase in depression and anxiety, but these were increasing dramatically before the pandemic.
NJ: We know that kids from wealthy families are at an even greater risk than those stretched thin, in part because of an intense pressure to excel. And these kids don’t feel as close to their parents. It’s really helpful if parents take the long view and recognize that the emotional resilience we so want for our kids [can be achieved by] adversity with support. We’ve had so much adversity; let’s do everything we can to support our kids — not to get the highest GPA, but to be able to cope.
You write about the importance of making our home the place where our kids can feel that connection with us. How?
WS: Parents need to validate [kids’] feelings, treat them respectfully, and not try to solve their problems for them. The practice of listening more than talking: “I’m trying to understand you, and here’s what I’m hearing.” Home should be a safe base where after a stressful day, they know you don’t criticize them, that you understand them. We don’t want our kids to say: “I got a C, but don’t tell my parents!” We want them to feel safe enough to bring their problems to us.
NJ: The mistake that is easy for parents to fall into is when [adolescents] come to their parents with a hard feeling, parents have a reflex that doesn’t feel like empathy; it feels like criticism. Or we try to talk them out of their hard feelings. Talking them out of that feeling raises the possibility that hard feelings are something we need to get rid of. We know people become more emotionally close to each other when they sit with each other through hard feelings. We want them to know that when things are hard, they can handle those feelings.
If we’ve dug ourselves into nagging, overseeing every assignment, is it too late for us to change?
WS: So often when we were giving talks, a parent would say, “What if I already screwed up my kid?” Kids don’t need perfect parents; this is stuff you can learn. One of the things we can do is apologize to them: “I used to think I needed to lecture you to see my way of thinking. I realize that’s not respectful to you, and I want you to have your own mind.” When we apologize to kids, there’s nothing better we can do or say than, “I really respect you as a person.” It’s not easy because we have to change our ways and zip our lips, which triggers that lack of control, and it’s really stressful.
NJ: We need to remind ourselves that we’re going to have a relationship with our kid when they are adults longer than we ever did when they were children. It’s never too late to treat our kids in a mutually respectful way.
You write a lot about staying calm and not reacting, and reflecting their concerns back to them. How can we do this in the heat of a moment?
NJ: When a kid comes to you and says, “I got into this huge fight with my friend,” our immediate reaction is, “Did you apologize? This is your one friend, and … what were you thinking?” Reflective listening is just to understand: “So you texted her something, and it went on social media. Is that right?” All I’m doing is repeating it back. By calming hard emotions, it puts a kid into the position where they start to think of solutions to the problem.
WS: We need to say to ourselves, “Whose problem is it?” We’re wired to protect our young and soothe them. We need to remind ourselves that our job is to understand and offer to help, not solve the problem.
How do we help kids gain confidence in their abilities?
WS: Many parents say, “I keep telling him he’s smart.” But the more you try that, the tighter they hold on to that perception. Make comments instead and do it subtly: “I just noticed that you made nine free throws in a row. A month ago, you weren’t able to do that.” Or, because some of the kids I test think they’re not smart because they have ADHD or learning disabilities, I say, “I have evidence that that’s just not true. Can I explain?” What I’ve been saying is, “You’re smart enough. And if there are people smarter than you, thank God for that. I’m smart enough to do something that’s really interesting and rewarding, and you are, too.” We don’t want to try too hard to talk them out of negative perceptions or limiting beliefs, because it won’t work. Instead, make subtle observations.
How do we not nag them to do their homework, or to do it better? It’s so hard to let go of that role.
NJ: So often we jump in because we think we can do better than they can. Then they think they can’t do it as well as Mom or Dad, so it’s not worth doing. But the way we create confidence is to let kids make their own decisions, and when they do it sub-optimally, allow them the opportunity to try again themselves. It’s that experience that will engage the prefrontal cortex.
You write, “When we equate academic achievement and career success with happiness, we do so potentially at the cost of our kids’ well-being.” So how can we ensure our kids are happy?
WS: We can do better than having kids be miserable for four years at Yale. Let’s start talking with our kid and have an understanding about what it takes to be happy. It will be so different than what we’d predict. However you look at it, achievement is just one part of it. But by focusing so much on achievement, no wonder so many kids, especially in affluent families and high-achieving schools, are depressed or have substance abuse disorders.
NJ: How we communicate with our kids is how they then communicate with everyone else in the world. This can be a tremendous gift for them. Particularly with covid, parents’ anxiety right now is so much about how school is even harder than before. Zoom is just a lousy way to learn for so many kids. But as long as kids have someone with whom they are connecting, you don’t have to panic. What we really want to do is support healthy brain development. How? By having close relationships with the people around us. So if we can support the things they find engaging, that should provide happiness.
William Stixrud is a clinical neuropsychologist and a faculty member at Children’s National Hospital and George Washington University School of Medicine. Ned Johnson is an author, speaker and founder of PrepMatters.
