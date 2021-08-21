Thoughts? Thanks! I know I haven’t given much to work with. I consider the relationship very good, besides our lack of talking about meaningful future things.
— Future?
Future?: Your future hinges on whether you can be yourself with him. If you feel you have to hold back because of his depression or anything else, then you are not truly intimate partners.
Truly. The depression may circumscribe his behavior, but don’t let it dictate yours.
Be yourself, please, and speak your mind, and let that tell you what happens with your story. Don’t envision the outcome first and then try to adjust your behavior in ways to make it happen. That’s the kind of thing that can seem possible now, short-term, but eventually grow unbearable. Like the experience of carrying a heavy pack when you first put it on and when you’re 15 miles into the hike. Same weight, completely different significance.
Dear Carolyn: How do you know when your feelings for an ex are completely gone? I am trying to determine whether we can be friends, but I’m afraid of ripping off the Band-Aid too soon and finding that small things, like learning he’s dating someone new, will be unexpectedly painful.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Wouldn’t it be expectedly painful, because you knew it might happen?
I’m not just being pedantic. You’re looking at this situation and weighing some knowns (that you’re over him, that you want to be friends) against some unknowns (whether you’re completely over him, whether a friendship would be more painful than it’s worth). These pretty much sum up the balance sheet each of us stares at before making any decision. You can’t know, and I don’t think there’s a “completely” anything when it comes to feelings.
I also don’t think an ex’s next relationship is ever a “small thing” before you’ve reached the I-really-don’t-care-except-to-be-happy-for-them threshold, which you plainly haven’t.
So you do what you can: If you find yourself wanting a friendship more than you’re dreading it, then you give it a try. If you find yourself dreading it more than you want it, then don’t give it a try. Yet or ever.
And if you try it and it feels awful, then change your mind and explain it to your ex as … changing your mind. You’re entitled.
There’s also nothing that says you have to be friends with anyone, so if you’re talking yourself into this in any way, maybe ask yourself why.