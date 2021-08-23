— Real
Real: Well, wait a minute.
No, it doesn’t change “the fact that he DID believe he was doing most of the work.” But the point of taking inventory was to make sure both of you could close any gaps between perception and reality.
That’s what your few days of keeping track accomplished. You and he went into it thinking X and Y respectively, and the data proved X was correct.
Now, presumably, your spouse will go into these situations with more awareness of his own vulnerability to wishful thinking and rounding upward. You too, actually; just because this exercise validated your view of things doesn’t mean you aren’t wishfully thinking about some other area of your life. If your kids aren’t older teenagers yet, wait till you hear their take on your approach to parenting as compared with your own.
[Makes popcorn.]
Anyway.
I don’t think it’ll help things if you keep going back to a now-woke spouse to lament that he needed awokening in the first place. If he’s engaged now as an equal partner, then speak your frustration once — since it’s utterly valid — then embrace the new fairness and go forward.
If instead the new dedication to equity lasts only a week or so before reverting to old norms, then you’re due for the “other ways to get real” — which may include simply not stepping into the void to do things he leaves undone. Hard to do with kids, because they don’t deserve to be collateral damage in a domestic-role war, but it can be done with other things like laundry.
To preempt even that, I suggest clear divisions of labor. You make two lists you agree are fair, with your jobs and his, and you stick to it. This tends to work better if the reluctant halves get tasks they themselves need done — like laundry and grocery shopping — or don’t hate to the point of passive revolt.
Sigh. Good luck.
Re: Labor: Give the guy a break. When you diet, you are asked to keep a food list too. Because people naturally over-/underestimate.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: True, thanks. We are all the stars of our own life shows.