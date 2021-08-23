To offset us and other districts trying to protect their students from the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis arranged for a state scholarship that was created to protect children from bullies, called The HOPE Scholarship, to cover families who wish to keep their children’s faces bare in the face of the deadliest pandemic in more than a century. If these families want to be bussed to schools that will allow viral loads to flow free and not require — or allow — masks, they need to fill out the form marking “HARASSMENT” as the reason they are forced to leave their school.