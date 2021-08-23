But there I was, in the office, handing an administrator a T-shirt that my dad could swim in. My child missed lunch that day. She had been trotted to the office, and made to her lift her arms by a mix of male and female administrators to prove that her midriff could, in certain situations, show.
I’m sick of my child being given detention, and someone else’s old shirt because the school’s office has decided her body is too provocative.
Especially in a system that has decided her health is not important.
Masks and tank tops
On the first day of school this year, I sent that same daughter with an extra set of clothing, just in case. She was wearing a black tank top, loose olive green shorts that ended mid-thigh, a jacket and, against the wishes of our governor, a mask.
In other words, she may be in violation of two dress codes. That’s because our school district is defying our governor’s ban on masks, but the school is still telling my daughter what to wear.
Here in Alachua County, Fla., the children are now required to wear masks for the first eight weeks of school, in direct defiance of our governor’s order. The state has retaliated by revoking our funding, withholding financial resources and suspending pay for many school officials. The county knew this could happen, and they did it anyway to protect our children’s health.
To offset us and other districts trying to protect their students from the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis arranged for a state scholarship that was created to protect children from bullies, called The HOPE Scholarship, to cover families who wish to keep their children’s faces bare in the face of the deadliest pandemic in more than a century. If these families want to be bussed to schools that will allow viral loads to flow free and not require — or allow — masks, they need to fill out the form marking “HARASSMENT” as the reason they are forced to leave their school.
So here’s where we are: Florida can’t mandate public health initiatives, but they can punish my twin daughters for wearing clothing in which they’re comfortable. They can refuse to mandate masks, but mandate archaic dress codes.
Already, I personally know eight local students quarantined due to covid, including my neighbor’s 6-year-old son. So far, three of whom are experiencing symptoms. This would not be the case if we, as a society, worked together. If members of that society are allowed to go maskless and breathe their viral loads into the air around other kids, breakthrough cases will happen. We were simply lucky that our children were 12 and able to be vaccinated.
And yet, it’s my child’s shoulders that are the problem.
The problem with dress codes
“This idea that female students have to think through how males will view them and that they have to control their dress and behavior so as to not cause male students to become aroused hurts women,” says David Palmiter, a professor of psychology at Marywood University. “When you put the responsibility of one human on another, you sponsor codependency. It’s not fair to have female specific standards that try to accommodate the male gaze.”
Lily Tsui, a sexual-violence prevention consultant, says making girls responsible for men’s reactions to them goes further than codependency. It sets up preemptive victim blaming, a cycle that many women are all too familiar with.
“The implication is that if they don’t follow the dress code then any subsequent harassment or assault was to be expected,” she said. “The idea that a child can be dressed too provocatively places the responsibility of not being a ‘temptress’, in the old-school biblical sense, on girls at increasingly young ages.”
While some schools are slyer about the motives behind dress codes, ours came right out and told my daughter it was distracting. They made her feel like she was trying to get male attention, which confused her and angered her. They made her feel like her body, her existence, was the problem.
“Remember that just because a child may look like an adult, depending on widely variable rates of physical maturation, they continue to be a child and deserve safety and protection from adults,” Tsui said.
This includes covid precautions.
“If I was a school administrator, I would have many other things taking up my time than having a student raise her arms to make sure in no case her midriff shows,” Palmiter said. “Any policy, no matter how crafted, has to be administered by people with emotional intelligence.”
Palmiter says dress codes themselves aren’t the issue. It’s the way they are drafted and enforced that’s the problem.
“If everyone was reasonable and behaved reasonably, you wouldn’t need dress policies, but not everyone is reasonable,” he said, marking that it’s not the style of clothing that should be policed so much as the content on that clothing — like shirts or pants with swear words, violent imagery or hate speech on them.
But the dress code, at least here, has to do with clothing style — specifically with how much skin a girl has exposed.
They’re worried about boys’ concentration, but how are girls supposed to pay attention when they are a puddle of sweat in 100-degree weather? We are teaching them to minimize their comfort and identities for boys.
“In warmer climates, where there is often a conflict between dress code requirements to coverup and practical approaches to stay cool, girls are again at a disadvantage as they are expected to tolerate physical discomfort that distracts from learning,” Tsui said, mentioning that these dress codes also insult the boys they were made to protect.
“The idea that they cannot control themselves in the presence of girls and women who look a certain way implies that they are no more than animals with no self-control,” she said.
And it’s not just a girl/boy thing. Palmiter says multiple marginalized groups suffer from dress code structures in our institutions.
“Schools need to do training on implicit bias, because if you don’t, those who are power down are going to suffer: females, students of color, LGBTQ, people with disabilities,” he said. “You should have a committee made up of representatives from each of those lanes, and together you form a policy, otherwise these people suffer.”
Bad policies also lead to inconsistent enforcement, which leaves a lot of room for bias-based decision-making on the part of those in power.
“You can use it punitively, or for other reasons,” Palmiter said. “If you are going to have a policy, you have to implement it, and if implementing it is proving to be problematic, that means you have to go back to the drawing board. You also have to make sure the relevant stakeholders are in the room when that is happening, otherwise it is too authoritarian.”
These dress codes force girls to be taken out of class so that adults can scrutinize them and make them feel even more uncomfortable in their skin than they already do, because they’re tweens.
Lessons
It’s a double shot: My 12-year-old daughters are told they are too tantalizing to wear comfortable clothes that they like, and at the same time, they are told their classmates’ wishes to not wear a mask is more important than their desire to stay healthy. They are being told twice over that they are less meaningful than other people.
A small school district in Texas is actually using their dress code for good — by updating it to mitigate public health factors. This change goes around Gov. Greg Abbott’s order against mandating masks in other ways.
“Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code,” they said in a statement, “and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”
The changes are not permanent and will be reevaluated every month at the school board meetings. Why not use the archaic remnants of our patriarchal dress code to mandate face coverings here in Alachua County, where the state has threatened to remove board members from their positions over their mask defiance? Then there would be a lesson in how to use the entrenched systems around us to our mutual advantage — something my girls will have to learn as they grow into women in our society.
Because right now, as their mother, I’m not sure what the messages are here that will inform their futures. That they have to hide themselves? That they have to fall victim to other people’s wishes, sometimes at the cost of their health or lives?
But also as a parent, I know I need to do something. And so I will speak out against these dress codes. And I will send them to school in masks and remind them that I’m here to keep them safe — in every way.
Darlena Cunha is an adjunct professor at the University of Florida and a freelance writer.
Join our discussion group here to talk about parenting and work. You can sign up here for the On Parenting newsletter.
More reading: