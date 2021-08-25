Now that a pandemic that briefly looked to be ending has surged back instead, vaccination status remains depressingly relevant — especially when meeting up with the whole gang at a bar or a game or in a home or in any other tight space. Some groups with a lone unvaccinated holdout are devising new ways to get together safely, while others are quietly wondering what it all means for the future of their friendships. How can we possibly keep hanging out with this person? But, literally: How?