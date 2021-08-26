Can watching a screen adaptation of a book help children learn to do this? They are not all bad, Shanahan says, but they can get in the way of improving visualization skills if kids decide they do not need to read the original too: “It can become a distraction from the print. You can say, ‘I already know that story. I saw it on Netflix, so I don’t have to look at the words.’ ” That is where the danger lies. If we don’t read, we don’t visualize, and we don’t comprehend. We lose the skill set: Our imaginations — and the future talent pool of architects and surgeons — diminish, or worse, dry up.