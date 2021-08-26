Fernando Wong, of Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design in Miami Beach, designs residential and commercial garden and landscape projects worldwide. Wong started the company along with Tim Johnson in 2005. The firm is known for moving very large trees (the largest so far is a 90-foot tall Kapok) and creating garden follies, pools and pool pavilions, outdoor kitchens and sculpture gardens. Wong made his HGTV debut Aug. 14 alongside Martha Stewart as a judge on Clipped, a competition series featuring topiary art.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.