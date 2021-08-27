As a mom, I’m struggling with how to support my daughter without trashing her friend. I won’t cut off the relationship, and can’t, but it’s been frustrating to watch as a mom — and frustrating as the driver. The friend is a nice and pleasant young lady at our house and my daughter does enjoy time with her — when she shows up. Any suggestions?
— Mom
Mom: To start, my favorite suggestion: Trust this to pass. Whatever “this” is — the reliance on you as a driver, the situation in the friend’s home, the roles these girls play in each other’s lives. The greatest predictor of the end of a friendship is adolescence itself.
Time might be the second-best predictor, but chaos is right up there with it. Chances are just as good your daughter will tire of this friend’s turmoil as her friend will tire of your daughter’s steadiness. Or friend and daughter both will mature into calm.
It’s also possible the miasmas of their lives and interests will swirl off in other directions for any number of other reasons independent of how they feel about each other.
Another favorite suggestion is to use this as an opportunity to teach your daughter to think more deeply about people and friendship and, ultimately, herself. For example, a friend with a dysfunctional home life is an opening to discuss compassion. Getting stood up is a chance to talk about where mitigating circumstances and accountability overlap on a Venn diagram. Unreliable plans are platforms to talk about expectations, respect, limits, discretion, boundaries — when, where, how, and why to set them. Let your values and concerns set the agenda here.
I say “discuss” and “talk about,” but that really means “ask leading questions about, judiciously, when she’s receptive, lest she flee.” You want your daughter to navigate this friendship in a way that doesn’t drive both of you in circles, and the productive changes will be the ones arising from her ideas; otherwise it’s just Mom telling her what to do.
More important, though, you want her to emerge from this friendship — regardless of whether it lasts — not as the person getting switched and rescheduled and canceled on and endlessly jerked around, but as a thoughtful participant in her own social transactions. Difficult people are everywhere, so help me; 15 is a good time for her to develop skills to interact with them productively, not just in her social circles but also at work, in the neighborhood, in the checkout line, and at every Thanksgiving for the rest of her natural life.