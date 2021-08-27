Technology is also partially to blame for the jump in costs. Pricey calculators have long been on older children’s supply lists. Now, more households have realized that children, even young ones, need computers should in-person learning be suspended abruptly, as it was in 2020 when school districts like my own went remote overnight with no plan in place (and no way initially to get laptops to students). And more families have discovered children may need their own Internet-capable devices to avoid battles over a work computer should offices go or stay remote as well.