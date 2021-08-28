Most of the over-the-counter home testing options authorized by the FDA, which include the Abbott BinaxNOW, Ellume Covid-19 Home and Quidel QuickVue tests, are rapid antigen and can typically return results in 10 to 15 minutes. Some tests also use an app or video proctoring to record results. While molecular tests, such as PCR tests, usually can’t be done at home, there is at least one authorized rapid at-home molecular test that doesn’t require a prescription. The Cue Covid-19 test is expected to be available for direct consumer purchase later this fall, according to a company spokesperson. People can also purchase kits to collect samples at home to be sent in to a lab for analysis.