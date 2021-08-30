At least that’s how Thompson sees it: “I think it is really important for boys, and then children who are not Black children, to see that women, especially Black women, see how important we are in the grand scheme of things,” she says. Black women "really sit at the intersection of womanhood and Blackness. And don’t nobody really wants to set up shop there, you know, so I think it’s super important that everyone, all the children and their parents and caregivers understand that this is essential reading for them all. Just so they can get a true understanding of the humanity and the power, and the strength, and the resilience and the beauty of Black women —however we show up in the world.”