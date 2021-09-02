Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein found their true calling when they started their Cheap Old Houses Instagram feed, which now has more than 1.7 million followers. Now they are starring in an eight-episode HGTV series of the same name. The show follows the couple as they search for architecturally intact homes priced at less than $150,000. They share stories of the home’s history and architectural details. Elizabeth, who grew up in an 1850s house her parents restored, has a master’s degree in historic preservation and has spent many years working as a researcher and professor and Ethan has always loved old homes and old trucks. The couple is restoring a cheap but beautiful old farmhouse they snagged for $70,000.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

