Biden has spent the last few weeks out of the public eye in Wilmington, Del., with some time in Washington, Camp David and their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., working on her syllabus and lesson plan, as is her tradition before the start of every school year. She’s also been recovering from a foot injury. When she walks up to her lectern, she will be masked, as will all of her students, per a Virginia mandate. Seating will be socially distanced, says Dawn Selak, director of communications for NOVA. Biden will have no way of knowing whether her students are vaccinated; the Virginia Community College System that governs NOVA nixed a vaccination mandate in May. But Selak says the community college has been encouraging all students to get vaccinated and providing a $250 incentive.