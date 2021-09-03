Epilogue: Amy Ting crawled out of the rubble of the Marriott and spent four years in the Air Force as a physical therapist assistant and volunteer with the honor guard at Dover Air Force Base, where she carried the caskets of fallen servicemembers; now Amy Andrews, she works with children with special needs in Maryland. Imam Feisel founded a nonprofit called Cordoba House to increase cross-cultural understanding; the Muslim community center he proposed, which became known as “the Ground Zero mosque,” was never constructed. John Milton Wesley still performs songs he wrote in tribute to Sarah, whose plane was crashed into the Pentagon. Monika Bravo called her video of the Sept. 10 storm “Uno nunca muere la víspera,” which translates roughly to “You never die the day before you’re supposed to die”; she moved to Miami Beach last year and is now working on a public-art commission for the city of Boston that uses glass mobiles to evoke words such as “courage” and “communion.” Alexandra Wald now goes by her married name, Bortz, and works in cyber security at the Department of Homeland Security, trying to prevent the kind of terrorism that killed her father.