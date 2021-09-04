At her bridal shower and bachelorette party, I met her new friends and a few old ones she has stayed close with. I left the parties feeling rejected because she made it so clear she's not interested in being close friends anymore, and I felt jealous that she was giving attention to these other friends that she has not given me for a long time.
Now I am just plain angry. And one of the strongest reasons I have for attending the wedding now is to show up looking fabulous to upstage her.
It is so wrong, I know, but I just can't get rid of all of these hurt and angry feelings.
At the same time, ditching her wedding seems like a very bold statement. Plus, my mother will be attending the wedding. Should I go or cancel?
— Angry
Angry: The decision itself is less important than the reasoning behind it. You’re hurt and angry and that’s understandable. But I’m going to tell you the oldest story in the world, to see if it changes your mind.
Once upon a time, there were two little kids who were best friends. As they grew out of the sandbox and into big kids and finally grown-ups, they remained close almost out of habit while their lives and choices diverged. They will always love each other, though — a love between the little kids they used to be.
The end.
Now the Q&A portion: When you've grown apart from a friend, how have you handled it? Revenge?
Please reconsider your anger. She might be striking the best balance she can between her adult preferences and your feelings. Which, of course, are going to hurt no matter what.
But maybe not for as long as you think. Growing apart is really more natural than personal — to the point where, if you think about it, maybe even you will agree there isn't the kind of foundation between you anymore to support the attention you want.
Or maybe you won't agree. But you have to agree with this: that no one is ever obligated to like us — and so if people like us less than we want them to, there's no blame to be handed around, no mistreatment to deplore, no foul to cry.
It's just, cry. And then blow your nose and decide whether you want to celebrate the marriage of your favorite childhood friend.
Dear Carolyn: How much of an effort should be made to like your friend’s significant other? Is there a point where your friend should stop forcing the SO on her other friends and just accept the fact that we’ll be social and polite, but nothing more?
— Va.
Va.: Step 1: You, as a friend, make a real, permanent effort to see the good in SO.
Step 2: She, as a friend, appreciates your effort, but recognizes the futility of it, and whenever possible spares you and SO from having to deal with each other.
Step 3: Enjoy the weather in Wishful Thinking.