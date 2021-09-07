Now years later I’m a working single mom because my daughter’s father lives in Europe. My father lives with us and is an enormous help with my daughter. Because I want my daughter to know my mom, who was the most wonderful woman ever and made me the person I am, I have always talked about her and showed my daughter lots of pictures and videos. At age 5, she’s starting to ask questions about why Grandpop isn’t in any of the pictures or stories, and I feel it’s time to tell her.
My father agrees but wants to be the one to do it, alone, just the two of them.
I have really come to love my father but one fault he has is trying to make excuses for abandoning us. I know he was only 19, but my mom was only 20. Also, there are those 13 long years before he came back.
It doesn't make him a bad person, but I don't want my daughter thinking that was okay.
My daughter’s father asked if I wasn’t letting my dad do this as a way of punishing him for the past. That’s not my intention and I’d hate to think I’m doing it subconsciously. What do you think: Which of us should explain the past to my daughter? My inclination is not to say more than is age-appropriate for a 5-year-old. The details can wait until the child can better grasp the implications.
— Mom
Mom: He does not get to tell your story for you. You tell yours, he tells his — with you there, however. You’re her guardian and you’ll be answering her questions, so you get to hear what he says.
If he wants to go first, then he needs to get on it, because you aren't going to wait. Let him know that the next time your daughter asks questions about the past, you're going to answer her truthfully.
All of this can be stated gently and kindly, but be firm about it. He does not get to tell your story for you.
And yes, as always with conveying big truths to small children, feed it in simple answers to their questions, wait for follow-up questions, repeat.
Re: Grandpop: My gut is telling me, just from the little the mom wrote here, that Grandpop isn’t trustworthy. Something about the whole thing in totality feels … off. Wants to tell the young girl, alone; makes excuses. I’m uncomfortable.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: You’re not the only one who responded this way, so I’m grateful and noting it for the record. The mom and anyone with similar concerns that something “feels … off” can get informed guidance from Childhelp, a child-abuse-prevention nonprofit, by calling 1-800-4-A-CHILD.