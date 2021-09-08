Dear Carolyn: My in-laws recently came over to watch our new baby while I went to the doctor for a postpartum checkup, and when I got home — dead tired and looking forward to a quiet house — they offered to stay for the rest of the afternoon. I tried saying, “No, thank you. You were very helpful this morning, but I’m sure you are tired, too.” I tried saying, “No, thank you. I’d just like to rest in quiet with the baby.” I tried, “You know, I need a little alone time.” But they kept offering (“It’s no trouble. We can just sit in your living room while you nap and be very quiet”) until finally I said, “I would like you to leave. Please leave now.”