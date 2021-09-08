Savage: I’m 56 years old. Gay men who are a few years younger than me, many of them didn’t experience AIDS epidemic like gay men my age and up. And there have been eerie echoes all through the pandemic of HIV/AIDS. A big difference is: The risks we took when we had sex and continued to fall in love in the face of the AIDS epidemic were ours alone. The risks you take now, you impose on everyone around you. I’m old enough to remember when religious conservatives, Republicans, evangelicals lectured gay men about how selfish we were that we were still having sex in the middle of the AIDS epidemic. These are the same people, demographically, some of the same people literally, who refuse to wear masks and scream “freedom.” That’s not what they said about gay men who refused to wear condoms.