Once you decide to bring up 9/11, “always start with questions,” suggests Khanna. You might ask, “What have you heard or seen?”, “What do you think about that?”, and “How are you feeling as we talk about it?” It is always best to meet kids where they are and take their lead. They are bound to have a lot of questions once you signal that it is acceptable to talk about it. “And never talk more than the kids,” Khanna says.