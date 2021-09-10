Do you have a good response to convey I’m not sympathetic and maybe remind them we’re all in this together and must do whatever is necessary?
Pandemic: All my advice here fits into one word: Focus.
People who indulge in fretting that is arguably disingenuous or self-aggrandizing are not the problem here and so giving them even justified, poetically executed side-eye is not going to solve anything.
People who can be vaccinated but haven’t yet been vaccinated need to get vaccinated. That is a solution.
People who refuse to mask up because they have bought the idea it’s a political issue vs. a scientific one need to mask up where advised. That is a solution.
People who want civilization to continue and are even superficially embracing public health measures to prevent the spread of covid-19 need to be kind to each other, to the point of indulgence. That is a solution, because it’s a crucial element of being “in this together” — choosing not to finger-point others into seeking refuge in the closest cultural-purity bunker just because it feels better than being shamed.
As for responding to remarks about lockdowns: The resurgent possibility of them is terrible news for everybody, so sympathize with your friends. “Yes, that would be devastating — I wonder what we as individuals can do to prevent that.”
Having to shut things down again to prevent lethal infections is the blunt instrument — killing businesses because it’s our only means left to stop killing people — that we, collectively, make necessary only when we politicize the much more refined and effective ones. Please let’s just focus on that.
Dear Carolyn: My 8-year-old son has ADHD. After a rough pandemic school year, he discovered a new passion that helps him manage big feelings and big energy: climbing. Trees, hills, rocks, playground equipment. He has never fallen, I’m always nearby, and I don’t let him climb where other children are beneath him, yet other parents at the park glare at me or tell him to get down when they see him up there, out of concern for his safety or their kids imitating him.
I appreciate their concerns, but have little energy to manage other adults’ feelings about this. Am I obligated to reassure them or prevent him from going “too high” at a public park? He’s too young for local climbing camps, and no indoor spaces until he can be vaccinated.
— M.
M.: No, you don’t owe other parents anything except mindfulness of the fall zone under your kid. Truly.
Carrying the weight of societal judgment is the hidden work of rearing a neurodivergent child; I’m sorry you’ve been judged. Educating people is strictly optional. I’m glad your son found his joy.