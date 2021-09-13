The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. This year, that time frame overlaps with the period that many Americans may become eligible for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. A proposed plan from the Biden administration recommends an extra dose be administered eight months after the second shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. (Officials are waiting for more data before proposing a booster timeline for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.)