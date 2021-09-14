Ocasio-Cortez, 31, has been a conservative lightning rod ever since she was elected as the youngest congresswoman in history in 2018, and is seen as representing a liberal faction of the Democratic Party that is often at odds with moderate members and sometimes even President Biden. She’s been one of the most outspoken members in Congress advocating for reforming the tax code and taxing the ultrawealthy to pay for social services such as child care and health care. When Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) slept on the steps of the Capitol to protest the end to the pandemic-related eviction moratorium, Ocasio-Cortez was one of the first of Bush’s colleagues to join her.