Academically, remote learning was rough for my son, and it was hard for both of us emotionally and mentally. When I started looking forward to taking out the trash just to get a few minutes alone, I knew we both needed time with people who weren’t each other. Am I nervous about this, as he’s too young to be vaccinated and delta and its attendant coronavirus variants are raging? Yes. But did I really need him out of my house so I could work and think without him popping up like a very cute whack-a-mole? Also yes. Emphatically so.