“There are individuals who, with rising rates of covid-19 infection, have been hesitant about coming to the doctor’s office, and that has allowed for missed opportunities to identify a disease early on or to achieve optimal control over chronic diseases,” said Michael Knight, a primary care physician and the associate chief quality and population health officer with the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates.
Whether it’s time for a routine visit with your primary care physician or you have a medical emergency that needs immediate attention, here are tips for deciding when to see a doctor, where to go for treatment and how to try to stay safe.
What to know
- Should I keep up with routine doctor appointments?
- What should I do about a non-urgent health issue?
- What about a problem that is more time-sensitive?
- If I have an emergency, is it safe to go to the ER during the pandemic?
- What if I’m trying to help a child or loved one?