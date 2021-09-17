More from Carolyn Hax

From the archive:

The horrid in-laws make nice after grandchildren are born

Daughter’s breakup with boyfriend is heartbreaking — for her mom

He’s sweet, but clueless about the division of labor

Angry, frustrated, hurting husband says therapy won’t help

A sibling’s sudden retreat from yearly ‘sisters retreats’

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is Sept. 17.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.